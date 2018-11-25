Kerala floods: 100 days after, where is the reconstruction

The Kerala floods caused damage worth Rs 30,000 crore as per a United Nations study. Photo: AFP

Ernakulam/Bengaluru: Before history’s worst floods hit Kerala, nearly 100 days ago, A. Raju, a man in his 40s, was proudly driving an Uber car, which he soon expected to make his own, earning just enough to live inside a single room house in Ernakulam and send his two daughters in the suburbs to school.

Now, his dream is over.

His car was repossessed by a private financier, the seller to whom he was paying small monthly instalments for over a year, as he failed to keep up with payments in the months after the floods. The financier, but, allowed a lease deal with which he could keep the driving job, his only lifeline, provided they cut a bulk of his daily earnings as rent. To top it all, says Raju, for some reason he gets far less customers on Uber than before the floods.

Raju now works from 4am to 10pm but still struggles to make ends meet, not to mention his enlarged debt burden. If there is a recovery in sight from the floods, he says he could not see it even with a pair of binoculars.

Such stories repeat across Kerala as a debate grows on the crucial reconstruction phase from the floods, which caused damage worth around Rs 30,000 crore as per a United Nations study. The reconstruction is slow, in stark contrast to the relief and rescue phases, said a person privy to the government talks on the matter, requesting anonymity.

“There are institutional bottlenecks. Kerala has no proper masterplan for any district, hundreds of lands and buildings damaged in the floods were build on dubious legality in the first place. Before the state, the system itself needs a reconstruction,” the person said.

“A Rs 4 lakh compensation was announced for people whose houses were damaged. Out of the total 2.4 lakh people whose houses and land were either fully or partially damaged, only 6537 people applied for compensation so far, and the state compensated only 1656 people, spending only Rs 16 crore,” said Congress and opposition leader in the Kerala assembly, Ramesh Chennithala, in a press meet on Sunday.

“Small scale businessmen were to get bank loans of up to Rs 10 lakh. But banks have not yet given them, as the government failed to create a consortium. At least Rs 1 lakh interest-free credit was offered through Kudumbasree (Kerala’s biggest women’s self-help group). Some 1.42 lakh have applied for it, but only 38,441 have given loans,” Chennithala said.

On Friday, Vijayan had complained the inadequacy of central funds affecting the pace of rebuilding. Kerala had asked for a Rs 5,616 crore relief assistance from the centre, out of which the centre has given so far only Rs 600 crore. The state’s other demands--a special assistance of Rs 5000 crore, a raise of GST by 10% to generate Rs 2000 crore, and a raise of bar to take state loans that would generate Rs 15000 crore-- are not allowed yet. As of Friday, the state only had Rs 3,633.72 for rebuilding, largely owing to a successful campaign which saw about Rs 2,500 crowdfunded as donations to the CM’s relief fund, Vijayan said in the press meet.

However, the opposition is angry at the disbursal numbers lying far below even at Rs 3000 crore range. “Every flood affected family was supposed to get Rs 10,000 as immediate compensation. But only 5.9 lakh people availed it so far, many more are yet to get it,” said Chennithala.