South Korean President Moon thanks PM Modi for sending him ‘Modi jackets’

In a series of tweets posted today, President Moon thanked PM Modi for sending him ‘Modi Vests’. Photo: Courtesy Twitter/@moonriver365

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted some “Modi jackets” to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who took to Twitter on Wednesday to thank the Indian leader for the presents.

The tweets were accompanied by pictures showing Moon comfortably wearing the jackets – once popularly known as the Nehru jacket — saying they “fit great.” A second photograph showed four Modi jackets – in shades of grey, maroon, blue and black – that Modi had sent to Moon.

During my visit to India, I had told the Prime Minister @narendramodi that he looked great in those vests, and he duly sent them over, all meticulously tailored to my size. I would like to thank him for this kind gesture. pic.twitter.com/wRgekJSW16 — 문재인 (@moonriver365) October 31, 2018

“Prime Minister @narendramodi of India sent me some gorgeous garments. These are modernised versions of traditional Indian costume, known as the ‘Modi Vest’, that can also be worn easily in Korea. They fit perfectly,” Moon said in one Twitter post.

“During my visit to India, I had told the Prime Minister @narendramodi that he looked great in those vests, and he duly sent them over, all meticulously tailored to my size. I would like to thank him for this kind gesture,” he said in another post.

The pictures on the social media site drew messages of admiration from some people.

“Mr. President you look great in the Indian attire,” said @ksmsundaram1975.

Moon had visited India in July and his wife South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook is to visit India from 4-17 November as chief guest at the ‘Deepotsav’ event being organised by the Uttar Pradesh government on 6 November.

Moon also congratulated Modi on his winning this year’s Seoul Peace Prize in recognition of his contribution to international cooperation and fostering economic growth.