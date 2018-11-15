UK PM Theresa May warns: It is my deal, no deal or no Brexit

British Prime Minister Theresa May. Photo: Reuters

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May told lawmakers on Thursday that their choice was clear: back her Brexit deal, leave with no deal, or have no Brexit at all.

“The choice is clear: We can choose to leave with no deal, we can risk no Brexit at all, or we can choose to unite and support the best deal that can be negotiated,” May told Parliament in a statement on Thursday.

She acknowledged that hammering out an agreement with her cabinet was not “a comfortable process”. But she told those lawmakers who believed she could get a deal that did not include a backstop arrangement to prevent the return of a hard border on the island of Ireland that they were wrong.

It was the backstop arrangement, which would see Britain and the EU establishing a single customs territory, that spurred her Brexit secretary and work and pensions minister to resign.

British Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned on Thursday thrusting Prime Minister Theresa May’s government into turmoil after she clinched a Brexit deal that was mauled by opponents, allies and mutinous members of her party.

“I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election,” Raab said. “This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” Raab said. “I cannot support the proposed deal.”

Less than five months until Britain leaves the EU on March 29, the resignations put May’s Brexit strategy in doubt.

EU leaders are ready to meet on November 25 to sign off on the divorce deal, or Withdrawal Agreement.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe summed up the uncertainty, saying events in London raised concerns about whether the agreement would be ratified. “We need to prepare ourselves for a no-deal Brexit,” he said.

Some lawmakers in London openly questioned whether May’s government will survive.

One eurosceptic lawmaker in May’s Conservative Party said more colleagues were either putting in letters to trigger a no confidence vote in her leadership or were increasingly minded to do so. A challenge is triggered if 48 Conservatives write such letters. May could be toppled if 158 of her 315 lawmakers vote against her.

Britain’s opposition Labour Party said the government was “falling apart”.

“Theresa May has no authority left and is clearly incapable of delivering a Brexit deal that commands even the support of her cabinet, let alone parliament and the people of our country,” said Jon Trickett, a member of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s senior team.

Raab, 44, was appointed to the role of Brexit secretary in July this year following the resignation of his predecessor David Davis, who also quit in protest at May’s Brexit strategy.

At the heart of Raab’s criticism of May’s deal was the belief that the pursuit of a customs union with the EU would be the “starting point” for talks on the future relationship with the bloc, “severely prejudicing” what Britain could achieve.

He said May’s plan threatened the integrity of Britain and he could not support an indefinite backstop arrangement — to prevent a return to a hard border on the island of Ireland — where the EU had a veto over Britain’s ability to exit.

The backstop arrangement to come into force if a future trade deal does not prevent the return of a hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland has long been the main obstacle not only to a deal with the bloc, but to any agreement of her top ministers.

Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which props up May in parliament, had threatened to pull its support from the minority government if the backstop meant the province was treated differently from the rest of mainland Britain.

“No democratic nation has ever signed up to be bound by such an extensive regime, imposed externally without any democratic control over the laws to be applied, nor the ability to decide to exit the arrangement,” Raab said in his resignation letter.

Eurosceptics in May’s party have long feared that the prime minister was leading Britain towards a customs union with the EU, something that, they say, would mean a Brexit in name only.

Nigel Dodds, the DUP’s deputy leader, welcomed the resignations, praising the ministers for standing up for “the Union”.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed