Alliance of opposition parties is for personal survival: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo: Mint

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the alliance by the opposition parties as an “unholy alliance for personal survival”. He was addressing booth workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Chennai Central, Chennai North, Madurai, Trichy and Tiruvallur constituencies in Tamil Nadu through video conference.

“Today several leaders are talking about a grand alliance or Mahagathbandhan. This alliance is for personal survival, and is not ideology-based support. This alliance is for power, not for the people. It is for personal ambitions, not people’s aspirations,” Modi said.

Mahagatbandhan is a grand alliance of the opposition parties to counter the BJP for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

People will soon realize about the “incoherent alliance of rich dynasties.”

Modi recalled that the Telugu Desam Party, one of the key members of the alliance, was founded against the very “high-handedness of the Congress” by the veteran, late chief minister N.T. Rama Rao. But, the party is now keen to join hands with the Congress, he said.

Last week, the statue unveiling ceremony of the former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M. Karunanidhi at the party’s headquarters in Chennai was a show of strength by the opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

DMK president M.K. Stalin had proposed Congress president Rahul Gandhi as prime minister candidate.

Just a day before the Congress unseated the BJP in the assembly polls held in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, top leaders of several opposition parties met in Delhi in an effort to form a ‘grand alliance’ to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Earlier, on 19 December, Modi interacted with the party workers via video conference from Puducherry, Vellore, Kanchipuram, Viluppuram and South Chennai.

While addressing cadres from Puducherry, the prime minister had to go through an awkward moment when a BJP worker mentioned that “your government is only busy collecting tax in all manner and in all ways.”

Modi is set to address rallies across various states, including Tamil Nadu in January in a run-up to the general elections.