Uttar Pradesh legislative council polls on 26 April

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. Tenures of 13 MLCs, including Akhilesh Yadav and two ministers in Yogi Adityanath government, Mahendra Kumar Singh and Mohsin Raza, will end on 5 May. Photo: PTI

Lucknow: The election for the 13 seats of Uttar Pradesh legislative council will be held on 26 April and the votes will be counted on the same day.

According to the Election Commission, tenures of 13 MLCs, including Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and two ministers in Yogi Adityanath government—Mahendra Kumar Singh and Mohsin Raza, will end on 5 May.

In a statement issued in Lucknow on Tuesday, UP’s chief electoral officer L. Venkateshwar Lu said the notification for the polls will be issued on 9 April. The last date for filing nominations is 16 April. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on 17 April, while the last date for withdrawal of nomination is 19 April.

Voting will be held on 26 April from 9.00am to 4.00pm, and counting on the same day at 5.00pm. Mahendra Singh is minister of state (independent charge) rural development and overall village development, while Mohsin Raza is minister of state science and technology, electronics, information technology, Muslim Waqf and Haj.

Apart from Akhilesh Yadav, the other SP MLCs whose term is coming to an end are: Umar Ali Khan, Naresh Chandra Uttam, Madhu Gupta, Rajendra Chaudhary, Ramsakal Gurjar, and Vijay Yadav.

MLCs from other parties whose term ends on 5 May are: Vijay Pratap and Sunil Kumar Chittor (both BSP) and Chaudhary Mushtaq—the lone RLD member. Another seat, which has been vacated by former SP minister Ambika Chaudhary will also go to poll.