Citing political fragility, KCR dissolves Telangana assembly

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao decided to dissolve the assembly and call for early polls. Rao held a cabinet meeting in the morning and later went to the Raj Bhavan to meet governor E. S. L. Narasimhan, after which a notification was issued for the same.

On Narasimhan’s request, Rao and his cabinet will continue as the caretaker government till the next elections. “I did it for the interest of the state. The political fragility in the state has been increasing and I wanted to curb it. The opposition has been making mindless and baseless allegations against me. Can they prove it?” questioned Rao, also known as KCR, at a press conference an hour after news broke of the assembly getting dissolved.

Training his guns on the Congress, Rao called it the “number one enemy of Telangana”, and went so far as to call Congress president Rahul Gandhi a “buffoon” for hugging prime minister Narendra Modi in Parliament recently. “Rahul Gandhi has inherited the Congress Delhi sultanate and I appeal to the people to not become slaves to Delhi,” said the chief minister, making it very clear that the grand old party is his number one enemy.

“I met the Election Commission of India, and the elections might be held in November. We have implemented 99.9% of our election manifesto and there has not been a single communal incident in Hyderabad in the last four-and-a-half years. The state has registered a growth rate of 21.96% in 2018-19,” pointed out Rao, and added that Telangana became more peaceful after the of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) came to power in 2014.

One of the main reasons believed to be behind KCR’s decision to advance elections is that it can help him leverage the outcome of the 2019 general elections. Apart from that, anti-incumbency against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre might help the Congress nationally and even in the state, stated a functionary who did not want to be named.

Rao also said that many central laws should go and that states should have more autonomy. “I even asked the prime minister why the Centre has education (as a portfolio). I will invite all regional parties to ask for more subjects to be transferred to states,” he said. On Thursday, the TRS also released names of 105 candidates out of the total 119 assembly seats. The rest, Rao stated, would be announced at a later date.

The main opposition Congress hit back at Rao and the TRS. Addressing a press conference, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “The biggest loot in India has happened in Telangana in the last 4.5 years. KCR has his family gets 6% commission on all projects. Here it is KCR’s family versus Telangana,” he added.