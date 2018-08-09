Modicare to facilitate health research

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission (AB-NHPM), popularly known as Modicare, will generate huge volumes of data from hospitals and help public health experts and scientists understand the dynamics of diseases and facilitate health research.

NITI Aayog recently released the National Health Stack, with an aim to create a National Health Electronic Registries as a single source of master health data for India. “It will also create a federated Personal Health Records (PHR) Framework to solve the twin challenges of access to their own health data by patients and availability of health data for medical research,” said Vinod K Paul, member, health, NITI Aayog.

The other components will include unique Digital Health ID, Health Data Dictionaries and Supply Chain Management for Drugs and payment gateways shared across all health programmes.

“The scheme will help in generating huge volumes of data, which may be used later for designing better and targeted health programmes. This will assist in effective medical management; in studying the impact of including or excluding specific diseases, populations or coverages; and in optimising cost and improving efficiencies,” a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)--PwC report on AB-NHPM released last week stated. “This can later be used innovatively for improving the quality of healthcare services in the country. The scheme will also help in enriching the database of hospitals registered with the Registry of Hospitals in Network of Insurance (ROHINI) System and the human capital captured under the National Health Resource Repository (NHRR) project,” it added.

The project aims to strengthen evidence-based decision making and develop a platform for citizen- and provider-centric services by creating a repository of India’s healthcare resources. ROHINI, a registry of hospitals in the health insurer and third-party administrator (TPA) network in India, acts as an authentic data repository of hospitals. It could be used for geography-specific trend analysis and curbing leakages arising out of fake hospital information. The NHRR is the country’s first-ever healthcare establishment census to collect data of all public and private healthcare establishments.

“We have asked hospitals to create their own portals within their precincts on a voluntary basis to showcase their performances. This will also help in generating more data,” according to Preeti Sudan, health secretary, ministry of health and family welfare.

The Union health ministry is working on enriching the ROHINI system through large-scale empanelment and registration of hospitals by removing inefficiencies such as non-reporting, under-reporting and delays in transmission of public health data.

“There should be better fraud management at the provider level due to generation of unique IDs for each hospital and improving claim efficiencies. It will also address the issue of unavailability of private sector health resource data, health infrastructure, equipment and other data points,” the CII-PwC report said.

Modicare will be implemented through over 3,00,000 Common Service Centers (CSCs) across the country. The CSCs are access points with basic computing infrastructure run and operated by a local entrepreneur within the same community. They will also help a beneficiary to identify his name in the database of the health ministry and his entitlement for the scheme.

Modicare, billed as the world’s largest health insurance scheme, will cover over 10 crore poor vulnerable families, which means around 50 crore beneficiaries providing coverage up to Rs 5,00,000 per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.