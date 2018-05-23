Iran says will not seek permission from any power to develop weapons: report
The chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces dismissed on US demands for Tehran to curb its influence in the region, and said it would not seek permission from any country to develop defence capabilities
Last Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 12 08 PM IST
London: The chief of staff of Iran’s armed forces dismissed on Wednesday US demands for Tehran to curb its influence in the region, and said it would not seek permission from any country to develop defence capabilities.
“Iranian armed forces are now, thanks to God, more prepared than ever and will not wait for the permission or approval of any power to develop defence capabilities,” Major General Mohammad Bagheri was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.
First Published: Wed, May 23 2018. 12 08 PM IST
