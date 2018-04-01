Seven Indians among 15 killed in Kuwait bus collision
Those killed in Kuwait bus accident include seven Indian nationals, five Egyptians and three Pakistanis, an official of the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company said
Kuwait City:Seven Indians were among 15 oil workers killed on Sunday in a head-on collision between two buses in southern Kuwait, officials said.
Seven of those killed were Indian nationals, five were Egyptians and the other three from Pakistan, said Mohammed al-Basri of the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).
Two Indian citizens—one in critical condition—and a Kuwaiti were also injured in the accident, Basri told AFP.
Fire department spokesman Colonel Khalil al-Amir said the victims were employees of Burgan Drilling, a private subcontractor for KOC.
Like the other Arab states of the oil-rich Gulf, Kuwait has drawn international condemnation for its track record on migrant workers’ rights and labour conditions.
