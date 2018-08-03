CBI scrambles for Mehul Choksi’s extradition

Mehul Choksi, who is the prime accused in the ₹14,356 Punjab National Bank scam (PNB), had taken oath of citizenship in Antigua in January. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Scrambling to nab fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has set the wheels in motion to extradite him from Antigua and Barbuda.

“The Central Bureau of Investigation had sent the extradition request for Mehul Choksi to the Union home ministry, which was forwarded to the ministry of external affairs this week, on Monday,” said a person familiar with the developments.

However, the investigation agency stated that, “We did not get any query on Mehul Choksi from Interpol or the Antiguan government in the last few months.”

A red corner notice is yet to be issued for Choksi by Interpol.

On Friday, just a week after fugitive businessman and Gitanjali Gems promoter Choksi was traced to the Caribbean country of Antigua and Barbuda, the Citizenship by Investment Unit (CIU) of Antigua stated that he was considered a “fit and proper candidate” for citizenship after Indian government agencies cleared him last year and said there was “no adverse information” against him.

“The police clearance certificate from the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs, Regional Passport Office, Mumbai, certified that there was no adverse information against Mr. Mehul Chinubbhai Choksi which would render him ineligible,” said the statement by the Citizenship By Investment Unit (CIU).

Last month, the government of Antigua had confirmed that Choksi had moved to the country and had secured a local passport there.