265 dead in Kerala floods since 8 August

Thiruvananthapuram: The death toll in Kerala floods has touched 265 since 8 August, while 36 people are still missing, according to the latest government figures. The hilly district of Idukki, housing the largest arch dam in Asia from which water was released for the first time in 26 years, has been hit the hardest — 51 deaths and 10 still missing, according to the latest figures released by the Disaster Management State Control Room.

The district, home to tea and spices plantations, is also a favourite tourist destination. According to the latest toll figures released by the government, 265 people have lost their lives in the floods since 8 August. Thrissur reported 43 deaths, Ernakulam (38), Alapuzha (34) and Malappuram (30). With over 8.69 lakh people still in 2,287 relief camps, it remains a subdued ‘Onam’, the harvest festival, in the state.

A government release issued late last night said flood-hit areas would be recorded using a mobile app with the help of voluntary organisations and local bodies, and compensation would be distributed thereafter. A total of Rs 10,000 each would be transferred to the bank accounts of 3.91 lakh families affected by the flood and Rs 242.73 crore had been earmarked from the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief fund (CMDRF) for the purpose, the release said. Plans are also afoot to retrieve certificates and lost documents of the flood-affected people from the database of various state government departments. The information technology and other departments were in the process of developing a software for the purpose. Adalats would also be held from the first week of September to facilitate recovery of the documents, according to the release.

With the government emphasising sanitation activities to prevent outbreak of water-related diseases in flood-affected areas, a total of 1.31 lakh houses, about 31% of the total flood-hit buildings, have been cleaned so far. The state government was also mulling interest-free loans of up to Rs 10 lakh for small scale industries. Earlier, a moratorium was declared for agriculture loans by the government.