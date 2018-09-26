Aadhaar not mandatory for bank account, mobile number but must for ITR filing
Aadhaar card is mandatory for linking PAN for filing ITR, said Supreme Court.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court today upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar but said benefits under the Aadhaar project should be in the nature of welfare schemes and it cannot be made compulsory for services such as bank accounts, mobile connections or school admissions. CBSE, NEET, UGC cannot make Aadhaar mandatory, the Supreme Court added. The top court however said that Aadhaar is mandatory for filing of income tax returns (ITR) and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN). The top court’s five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said Aadhaar is meant to help benefits reach the marginalised sections of the society and takes into account the dignity of people not only from personal but also from community point of view.
The top court said Aadhaar is serving much bigger public interest and Aadhaar means unique and it is better to be unique than being best.
Here are some updates on Supreme Court Aadhaar verdict:
Supreme Court strikes down the Section 57 of Aadhaar Act; as a result, private companies cannot ask for Aadhaar card
Aadhaar mandatory for filing of income tax returns (ITR) and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN)
Aadhaar not mandatory for opening of bank account
No mobile company can demand “Aadhaar card”
Aadhaar need not be made compulsory for school admissions
CBSE, NEET, UGC cannot make Aadhaar mandatory
Telecom service providers can’t seek linking of Aadhaar
Not mandatory to link Aadhaar to bank accounts
Upholds passing of Aadhaar Bill as Money Bill by Lok Sabha
With Agency Inputs
More From Politics »
- Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar: Constitutionally valid, doesn’t violate privacy
- India set to overtake Japan as No. 3 economy by 2030
- How payments ecosystem may be regulated in India
- Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar validity today: 5 things to watch out for
- India modifies defence procurement norms to avoid delays
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Will it rain on the FMCG parade?
- Aadhaar not mandatory for bank account, mobile number but must for ITR filing
- Deals Buzz: Oyo Rooms raises $1 billion, enters unicorn club
- Samsung Galaxy A7 with triple camera setup to go one sale tomorrow: Price, offers, specifications
- Supreme Court verdict on Aadhaar: Constitutionally valid, doesn’t violate privacy
Mark to Market »
- Will it rain on the FMCG parade?
- Why domestic cotton prices are likely to rule firm this season
- India’s dark corporate debt market now loses the flicker of liquidity too
- Jio’s market share zooms after it raises stakes with higher capex
- Tata Steel is not willing to give even an inch on the acquisitions front