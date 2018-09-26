Aadhaar not mandatory for bank account, mobile number but must for ITR filing

Aadhaar not mandatory for opening of bank account: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today upheld the constitutional validity of Aadhaar but said benefits under the Aadhaar project should be in the nature of welfare schemes and it cannot be made compulsory for services such as bank accounts, mobile connections or school admissions. CBSE, NEET, UGC cannot make Aadhaar mandatory, the Supreme Court added. The top court however said that Aadhaar is mandatory for filing of income tax returns (ITR) and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN). The top court’s five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra said Aadhaar is meant to help benefits reach the marginalised sections of the society and takes into account the dignity of people not only from personal but also from community point of view.

The top court said Aadhaar is serving much bigger public interest and Aadhaar means unique and it is better to be unique than being best.

Here are some updates on Supreme Court Aadhaar verdict:

Supreme Court strikes down the Section 57 of Aadhaar Act; as a result, private companies cannot ask for Aadhaar card

Aadhaar mandatory for filing of income tax returns (ITR) and allotment of Permanent Account Number (PAN)

Aadhaar not mandatory for opening of bank account

No mobile company can demand “Aadhaar card”

Aadhaar need not be made compulsory for school admissions

CBSE, NEET, UGC cannot make Aadhaar mandatory

Upholds passing of Aadhaar Bill as Money Bill by Lok Sabha

With Agency Inputs