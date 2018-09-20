Indian economy to reach $5 trillion by 2022, says PM Modi
Information technology, retail to lead employment generation; macroeconomic fundamentals remain strong
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the size of the Indian economy will double to $5 trillion by 2022 with manufacturing and agriculture contributing $1 trillion each.
Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the India International Convention and Expo Centre, Modi cited the recent announcement of the merger of Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank and Bank of Baroda to create the country’s third-largest lender and said the government would not shy away from taking tough decisions in the national interest.
The Indian economy, he said, will grow at over 8%, with massive employment generation in the IT and retail sectors. Macroeconomic fundamentals of the economy were strong, he added.
The government’s push for Make in India had led to 80% of mobile phones currently in use being manufactured within the country, helping save Rs 3 lakh crore in foreign exchange.
The government, he said, had courage to take bold decisions.
The Prime Minister cited the roll-out of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) among the bold measures taken by the government.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
