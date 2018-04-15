Six wagons of goods train travel 2km without engine
Balasore (Odisha): Six coal-laden wagons of a goods train travelled for two kilometres m without an engine in Balasore, an incident which comes a week after an express train in Titlagarh travelled for 10 km without an engine.
The incident occurred when six wagons of a goods train from Dhamara to Jamshedpur got detached from the rest of the train and travelled about 2 km, without an engine, between Khantapada and Bahanaga stations on Saturday night, a railway official said.
However, a mishap was averted and nobody was hurt as the incident was detected immediately and the railway officials acted quickly, he said.
“The last six wagons got detached from the train due to snapping of coupling and some mechanical fault which was immediately resolved,” the station manager of Balasore Railway Station, Bhagabat Das, said.
As a precautionary measure, movement of trains on the tracks was conrolled for around two hours. An engine was sent to Bahanaga railway station to bring the detached wagons and attach them to the train before it proceeded to its destination, said Das.
The incident happened a week after 22 coaches of the Ahmedabad-Puri Express train with hundreds of passengers on board travelled for 13 km without an engine from Titlagarh in Balangir district to Kesinga in Kalahandi district on 7 April night.
Latest News »
- Lakshadeep emerges front-runner for Jaypee Infratech with Rs7,350 crore bid
- Nafta agreement could come in weeks, Pence and Trudeau say
- IDBI Bank prepares roadmap for NPA reduction, improving financial health
- No disagreement with finance ministry on EPF rate, says labour minister
- I-T dept seizes Rs440 crore dividend income of Cairn Energy
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Infosys wakes up investors from slumber
The ICICI Bank board owes it to its investors to clear the air
Is Reliance Jio set to take over the digital lives of Indians?
Court verdict on Bt cotton a blow to Monsanto, but not the end of the road
In an election year, investors should stay away from Indian Oil, BPCL, HPCL