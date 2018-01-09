India’s January-November tea exports jump 8.3%
Tea exports in the first 11 months of 2017 jumped 8.3% from a year ago to 217 million kg as Egypt, Iran and China purchased more, says Tea Board
Last Published: Tue, Jan 09 2018. 12 17 PM IST
Mumbai: India’s tea exports in the first 11 months of 2017 jumped 8.3% from a year ago to 217 million kg as Egypt, Iran and China purchased more, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement on Tuesday.
Egypt bought 8.54 million kg of tea during this period, up from 3.4 million kg a year ago, the Board said.
India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.
First Published: Tue, Jan 09 2018. 12 17 PM IST
Topics: Tea exports Tea Board India tea production