India’s January-November tea exports jump 8.3%

Mumbai: India’s tea exports in the first 11 months of 2017 jumped 8.3% from a year ago to 217 million kg as Egypt, Iran and China purchased more, the state-run Tea Board said in a statement on Tuesday.

India, the world’s second-biggest tea producer, exports CTC (crush-tear-curl) grade mainly to Egypt, Pakistan and the UK, and the orthodox variety to Iraq, Iran and Russia.