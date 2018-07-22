CWC meet: Rahul Gandhi says BJP attacks institutions, Dalits, and poor
At the revamped Congress Working Committee meeting, Congress president Rahul Gandhi asks party men to fight for India’s oppressed
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday described the revamped Congress Working Committee (CWC) as a bridge between the past, present and future, and asked party men to rise and fight for India’s oppressed.
Chairing the first meeting of the revamped CWC after becoming president of the party in December last, he said it was an institution comprising experience and energy.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in his address assured Rahul Gandhi that he and all other Congressmen will help him in the onerous task of restoring India’s social harmony and economic development. “I assure Rahul Gandhiji that we will fully support him in his onerous task of restoring India’s social harmony and economic development,” he said, rejecting the culture of constant “self praise and jumlas” (gimmicks), as against solid policy framework for driving the engine of growth.
Singh said the claim of doubling farm income by 2022 will require an agricultural growth rate of 14%, which is nowhere in sight.
“The new CWC is an institution comprising experience and energy and will act as a bridge between the past, present and the future,” Rahul Gandhi said as he called upon Congressmen and women to rise and fight for the India’s oppressed.
The Congress president also reminded the role of the Congress as the voice of India as also its responsibility of present and future, charging that the BJP attacks institutions, Dalits, tribals, backwards, minorities and the poor.
More From Politics »
- GST rates cut: From refrigerator to washing machine, 88 items to get cheaper
- 3 terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kulgam district
- GST rates slashed on several products
- Won’t join NDA for 2019 elections, says Chandrababu Naidu
- TMC will sweep in all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, says Mamata Banerjee
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- CWC meet: Rahul Gandhi says BJP attacks institutions, Dalits, and poor
- BSNL aims to sell 10,000 satellite phones by March 2019
- MMTC and STC merger unlikely
- Housing sales in Noida, Greater Noida rise 51% in Q2, dip 52% in Gurgaon: PropTiger
- Fiat Chrysler names Jeep boss Mike Manley to replace stricken CEO Marchionne
Mark to Market »
- What ABB India’s performance in June quarter says about capex growth
- Bajaj Finance does well in Q1 even as competition hots up
- Kotak Mahindra Bank: The perils of being priced to perfection
- Higher cane price crushes hopes of sugar mills
- Market optimism before 2019 general election: History may not repeat itself