CWC meet: Rahul Gandhi says BJP attacks institutions, Dalits, and poor

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former party president Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh and party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ghulam Nabi Azad at the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday described the revamped Congress Working Committee (CWC) as a bridge between the past, present and future, and asked party men to rise and fight for India’s oppressed.

Chairing the first meeting of the revamped CWC after becoming president of the party in December last, he said it was an institution comprising experience and energy.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, in his address assured Rahul Gandhi that he and all other Congressmen will help him in the onerous task of restoring India’s social harmony and economic development. “I assure Rahul Gandhiji that we will fully support him in his onerous task of restoring India’s social harmony and economic development,” he said, rejecting the culture of constant “self praise and jumlas” (gimmicks), as against solid policy framework for driving the engine of growth.

Singh said the claim of doubling farm income by 2022 will require an agricultural growth rate of 14%, which is nowhere in sight.

“The new CWC is an institution comprising experience and energy and will act as a bridge between the past, present and the future,” Rahul Gandhi said as he called upon Congressmen and women to rise and fight for the India’s oppressed.

The Congress president also reminded the role of the Congress as the voice of India as also its responsibility of present and future, charging that the BJP attacks institutions, Dalits, tribals, backwards, minorities and the poor.