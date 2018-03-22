TDP wants all-party meet on special category status for Andhra Pradesh

File photo: TDP Rajya Sabha MP Y.S. Chowdary. TDP said until the Parliament session is underway, it would not resort to approaching the President to raise its demand for special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

New Delhi:The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday requested Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan to hold an all-party meeting to discuss the issue of special category status to Andhra Pradesh, after proceedings in the Lower House remained paralysed for the 14th day.

The TDP also alleged that the protests by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in the two Houses were “planted”.

“We are sad over the manner in which both the houses are conducted,” TDP’s Rajya Sabha MP Y.S. Chowdary said after the Lok Sabha could not take up for the fourth day the no-confidence motion notices given by his party against the BJP-led government over the Andhra Pradesh special category status issue.

The TDP withdrew its ministers from the central government and later walked out of the NDA alleging that the Centre had failed to fulfil its “promise” of special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

“Our party floor leader met the LS speaker today and suggested various avenues, but have not received any positive response. Though our party does not want suspensions, the speaker has the option to suspend those MPs who are protesting in the Well,” Chowdary said, alleging that protests inside Parliament by TRS and AIADMK “were planted to ensure no-confidence motion (notice) is not accepted”.

“We have also requested to hold an all-party meeting to seek opinions of all MPs,” he said.

The government is not going to fall by accepting the no-confidence motion and it is the ruling party’s responsibility to take it up for discussion when there is such a demand, said the former minister. “There will be just discussion, nothing else. They will not lose anything or government is not going to fall as they have enough strength. But the government is not even ready to do it despite all that,” said Chowdary.

The TDP said until the Parliament session is underway, it would not resort to approaching the President to raise its demand.

When asked if the party members would also resign over the issue as announced by YSR Congress Party, Chowdary said, “We do not understand their strategy. Everyone knows that only six more months are remaining, and if the speaker does not accept the resignation in three or four months, they will continue to remain MPs. They are just posturing. Resignation at this point of time will make them a laughing stalk. Had they done it in the first six months or one year that would have sensitised the Centre,” he added.

The Lok Sabha has seen daily adjournments since it met on 5 March to continue the budget session due to protests by various parties on different issues. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was unable to take up the notices for a fourth day on Thursday, saying the House was not in order, after the AIADMK and TRS MPs staged noisy protests in the Well. The AIADMK is pressing for immediate setting up of the Cauvery river management board. The TRS is demanding that the states be given the right to determine the proportion of quota.