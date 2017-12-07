Union ministry of commerce may provide one-time grant to Darjeeling tea estates
Tea estate had initially asked for financial assistance to the tune of Rs205 crore but eventually scaled down their demand to Rs100 crore
Last Published: Thu, Dec 07 2017. 02 13 AM IST
Kolkata: The Union ministry of commerce may provide a one-time grant or a revival package to tea estates in Darjeeling to help them clean up the bushes affected by the 104 days of forced shutdown, joint secretary (plantations) Santosh Sarangi said.
Owners of 87 tea estates in Darjeeling have claimed they lost around Rs500 crore in revenue because of the disruption this year. They had initially asked for financial assistance to the tune of Rs205 crore but eventually scaled down their demand to Rs100 crore.
Sarangi did not specify how much the Union government may pay.
