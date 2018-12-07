Krishnamurthy Subramanian appointed new chief economic adviser

Krishnamurthy Subramanian is associate professor and executive director (Centre for Analytical Finance) of Indian School of Business, Hyderabad.

New Delhi: The government on Friday appointed Krishnamurthy Subramanian, associate professor and executive director (Centre for Analytical Finance) of Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, as the new chief economic adviser to the finance minister for a period of three years. He replaces Arvind Subramanian, who resigned from the post 20 June this year. His term was supposed to end in May 2019. He has returned to academic research and writing in the US.

Krishnamurthy Subramanian is a PhD from Chicago-Booth and a top-ranking IIT-IIM alumnus and is seen as one of the world’s leading experts in banking, corporate governance and economic policy, the ISB Hyderabad website says. His MBA and PhD in Financial Economics was under the advice of Professor Luigi Zingales and Professor Raghuram Rajan.

He serves as a member of Sebi’s standing committees on alternative investment policy, primary markets, secondary markets and research. He is also on the boards of Bandhan Bank Ltd, the National Institute of Bank Management, and the RBI Academy.

Before joining ISB Hyderabad, Subramanian served on the finance faculty at Goizueta Business School at Emory University in the US. He has worked as a consultant with JPMorgan Chase Co. in New York and was in a management role in the elite derivatives research group at ICICI Ltd.