Core sector output grows 6.6% in July

New Delhi: The eight core sectors grew by 6.6% in July pushed by healthy output in coal, refinery products, cement and fertiliser. The eight sector — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — had registered growth of 2.9% in July last year.

Output of coal, refinery products, fertiliser and cement grew by 9.7%, 12.3%, 1.3% and 10.8%, respectively, in July 2018. However, production of crude oil and natural gas shrank in the month of July.

The steel sector’s expansion came down to 6%, as against 9.4% in July 2017.

During the April-July period of the current fiscal year, these 8 sectors grew by 5.8% as against 2.6% in the year-ago period. In June, they grew by 7.6%.