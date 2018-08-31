Core sector output grows 6.6% in July
The eight sector — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — had registered growth of 2.9% in July last year
Last Published: Fri, Aug 31 2018. 05 30 PM IST
New Delhi: The eight core sectors grew by 6.6% in July pushed by healthy output in coal, refinery products, cement and fertiliser. The eight sector — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — had registered growth of 2.9% in July last year.
Output of coal, refinery products, fertiliser and cement grew by 9.7%, 12.3%, 1.3% and 10.8%, respectively, in July 2018. However, production of crude oil and natural gas shrank in the month of July.
The steel sector’s expansion came down to 6%, as against 9.4% in July 2017.
During the April-July period of the current fiscal year, these 8 sectors grew by 5.8% as against 2.6% in the year-ago period. In June, they grew by 7.6%.
First Published: Fri, Aug 31 2018. 05 28 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- A majority of the mid-cap and small-cap stocks are still in the red
- As power sector resolution reaches endgame, lenders in investor focus
- In spite of increased uncertainty globally, all that glitters is not gold
- Banks are back as dominant lenders but it’s a treacherous road ahead
- Rural growth rate overtakes urban in India automobile sales