UK foreign minister Boris Johnson resigns
British foreign minister Boris Johnson resigned on Monday, days after Prime Minister Theresa May secured a deal from senior ministers on an EU exit strategy
Last Published: Mon, Jul 09 2018. 07 49 PM IST
London: British foreign minister Boris Johnson resigned on Monday, following former-Brexit minister David Davis out of the cabinet just days after Prime Minister Theresa May secured a hard-won agreement from senior ministers on an EU exit strategy.
“This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary. His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work,” an emailed statement from May’s office said.
First Published: Mon, Jul 09 2018. 07 47 PM IST
More From Politics »
- No vehicle insurance without PUC certificate: Irda
- Supreme Court upholds death penalty for 2012 Delhi gang rape case convicts
- Postponing of India-US 2+2 meeting indicates new complication in bilateral ties: Report
- Livestreaming of court proceedings possible, govt tells Supreme Court
- Former AP CM Kiran Kumar Reddy, who deserted Congress, to return to party
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- UK foreign minister Boris Johnson resigns
- Amfi, Hero Super Splendor, Honda X Blade most advertised brands in first 50 FIFA live matches
- HCL Technologies to consider share buy-back on 12 July
- World Cup 2018: The sound of football in Russia
- Godrej Group moves HC against land acquisition for bullet train project