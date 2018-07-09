 UK foreign minister Boris Johnson resigns - Livemint
UK foreign minister Boris Johnson resigns

British foreign minister Boris Johnson resigned on Monday, days after Prime Minister Theresa May secured a deal from senior ministers on an EU exit strategy

Last Published: Mon, Jul 09 2018. 07 49 PM IST
Reuters
British foreign minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Reuters
London: British foreign minister Boris Johnson resigned on Monday, following former-Brexit minister David Davis out of the cabinet just days after Prime Minister Theresa May secured a hard-won agreement from senior ministers on an EU exit strategy.

“This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary. His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work,” an emailed statement from May’s office said.

First Published: Mon, Jul 09 2018. 07 47 PM IST
