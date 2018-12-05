RBI to set up panel to look into problems of MSMEs
The report of the panel will be submitted by the end of June 2019. MSMEs contribute significantly to employment, entrepreneurship and growth in the economy
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India Wednesday said an expert committee will be constituted to propose long-term solutions for the economic and financial sustainability of the MSME sector. The panel’s composition and its terms of reference will be finalised by the end of December, the RBI said in ‘Statement on Developmental and Regulatory Policies’.
The report of the panel will be submitted by the end of June 2019. Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) contribute significantly to employment, entrepreneurship and growth in the economy.
MSMEs remain, by their predominantly informal nature, vulnerable to structural and cyclical shocks, at times with persistent effects, the central bank said while announcing setting up the committee. “It is important to understand the economic forces and transactions costs affecting the performance of the MSMEs, while often the rehabilitation approach to the MSMEs stress has focused on deploying favourable credit terms and regulatory forbearances,” it said.
Earlier, the RBI’s Central Board had advised that it should consider a scheme for restructuring of stressed standard assets of MSME borrowers with aggregate credit facilities of up to Rs 250 million, subject to such conditions as are necessary for ensuring financial stability.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)
More From Politics »
- China to stick to ‘mutual respect’ in dealings with world: Xi Jinping
- Amrapali case: SC orders attachment of group’s 5-star hotel, malls, factories
- 1 killed, 3 injured in suspected cylinder blast in IISc, Bengaluru
- Yashwant Sinha to talk on note ban in Kolkata to up ante against Modi govt
- Vladimir Putin: Russia will make banned missiles if US exits arms treaty
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- China to stick to ‘mutual respect’ in dealings with world: Xi Jinping
- Saudi-Russia haggle on OPEC cuts as Donald Trump says keep oil flowing
- RBI issues draft norms on NRI participation in interest rate derivative market
- It’s the worst time to make money in markets since 1972
- Amrapali case: SC orders attachment of group’s 5-star hotel, malls, factories