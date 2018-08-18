Biz viability to be key criterion in choosing mobility solutions

Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Government think tank NITI Aayog, which has been scouting for sustainable mobility models, has now expanded its vision and added a business aspect to it. The business model of the mobility solution will be a key factor at the MoveHack competition being organised by the think tank for the Global Mobility Summit to be held in September, a NITI Aayog official said on condition of anonymity.

The top 10 solutions will be tested in Indian cities, said the official mentioned above. “The state government of Telangana and the smart cities of Nagpur, Pune and Ludhiana have already agreed to try and test the solutions of the MoveHack finalists in their territories,” said the official.

MoveHack aims to bring about innovative, dynamic and scalable solutions to problems pertaining to mobility. The contest is open for start-ups. Individuals across the world pose different problem statements to the participants where the solutions can be both IT or non-IT based. The problems include alternative energy, solutions for the electric vehicle revolution, urban aerial mobility, multimodal commuter mobility in cities, freight handling and transportation, road safety and artificial intelligence in transport sector to name a few. The top 30 teams from the online submissions will travel to Singapore where they will be mentored for design improvement, business viability, technical solution and customer targeting/marketing. The winners will be announced during the Global Mobility Summit 2018 to be held on 7 and 8 September in New Delhi.

“We are looking at low-cost sustainable mobility solutions which are for masses and can be replicated. In fact, all the 10 winners’ solutions will be tested in Indian cities along with mentoring from experts that makes this contest one of its kind in India,” said NITI Aayog advisor Anna Roy.

The government think tank in a report last year had said that India can save 64% of anticipated passenger road-based, mobility-related energy demand and 37% of carbon emissions in 2030 by pursuing a shared, electric, and connected mobility future. This would result in an annual reduction of 156 million tonnes of oil equivalent(in diesel and petrol consumption for that year, saving ₹3.9 lakh crore or $~60 billion at $52/barrel of crude).