Delhi experiences coldest day this season at 3.6 degrees Celsius

Delhi recorded the minimum temperature of 3.6 degree Celsius, four notches below the season’s average, the Met office said

Last Published: Wed, Dec 26 2018. 11 15 AM IST
PTI
Delhi has been reeling under a cold wave for the past a few days. Photo: PTI
New Delhi: A cold wave swept through Delhi on Wednesday morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 3.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest this winter, the Met office said.

“The minimum temperature was recorded at 3.6 degree Celsius, four notches below the season’s average. It is the lowest temperature recorded so far this year,” it said.

Delhi has been reeling under a cold wave for the past a few days. On December 23, the minimum temperature was recorded at 3.7 degrees Celsius. It is expected to dip to 3.0 degrees Celsius after December 28.

The weatherman has predicted clear skies throughout the day on Wednesday and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met department, humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 97 per cent. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature had settled at 5.0 degrees Celsius.

First Published: Wed, Dec 26 2018. 11 15 AM IST
