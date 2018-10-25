Fiscal deficit hits 95.3% of full-year target in April-September FY19
Net direct tax collections in the six months ended September were at 38.6% of the budgeted estimate of Rs 11.5 trillion for 2018-19
New Delhi: India’s fiscal deficit touched 95.3% of its full-year target in the first six months (April-September) of 2018-19 due to lower revenue receipts, amid growing concern that the government was likely to breach its deficit target of 3.3% of GDP.
Last year, during the same period, government had exhausted 91.3% of its full-year fiscal deficit target.
The main source of stress in revenue receipts comes from lower disinvestment receipts from stake sale in central public sector enterprises (CPSEs). Against a full-year target of Rs 80,000 crore, the government has till 30 September divested only Rs 9,945 crore worth CPSE equities. This is 12% of the full- year target. The government had achieved 34% of its target during the same period last year.
Rating agency Moody’s Investors Services earlier this month said the government’s decision to cut excise duty on fuel prices will put a strain on the fiscal deficit and is a negative to the country’s sovereign credit rating.
Out of the Rs 2.50 price cut in diesel and petrol prices, the Centre reduced the excise duty by Rs 1.50 per litre, while state-run fuel retailers took a hit of Rs 1 for every litre sold. “We expect the central government deficit target to slip modestly to 3.4% of GDP, while the combined general government deficit (central and state) should remain at about 6.3% of GDP,” according to Moody’s.
Finance minister Arun Jaitley, however, had said he was confident of meeting the fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of GDP this year despite the Centre’s revenue declining by Rs 10,500 crore in the second half (October-March) of the current fiscal because of the excise duty cut on fuel. “The significant increase in tax revenues gives us the comfort with respect to fiscal deficit,” Jaitley had said.
Net direct tax collections in the six months ended September are at 38.6% of the budgeted estimate of Rs 11.5 trillion for 2018-19, reflecting the challenge for the central government to stick to its fiscal deficit target, especially at a time when the goods and services tax (GST) revenues were lagging behind targets.
In the six months ended 30 September, monthly GST collections averaged Rs 96,283 crore, a shortfall of Rs 3,700 crore, given the Rs 1 trillion monthly target. The government hopes the festival season will improve demand and boost revenue collection in the second half of the current fiscal. However, it still expects GST collections to miss the full-year target.
