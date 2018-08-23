Rehabilitation a challenge in flood-ravaged Kerala

With electricity lines being uprooted or snapped, power supply to houses has been cut even as the Kerala State Electricity Board works to restore supply. Photo: HT

Chengannur (Kerala): With flood waters in Kerala having receded, the state and its residents have started the rebuilding exercise. However, in south Kerala’s Chengannur, which was one of the worst affected districts, the extent of destruction outweighs the resources.

“Edanad, Pandanad, Thiruvandoor and Kalicheri were the worst affected areas in Chengannur. In Edanad and Pandanad the water level rose above 15 feet and even the first floors of houses were submerged. People climbed on to rooftops, waiting to be rescued,” said inspector Rajesh Yawle of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 5th Battalion.

Homes and families in Chengannur are now facing the aftermath of the floods.

With electricity lines being uprooted or snapped, power supply to houses has been cut even as the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) works to restore supply. As people struggle to drain flood water out of their houses, and with temporary shops and shanties being reduced to debris, Chengannur resembles a war-zone.

“I had a spare-parts shop, which has been washed away. In my house, we have pulled out the furniture and basic utensils and they have now been left out to dry because the house is uninhabitable. All drains are choked and we are taking out the water by buckets,” said Roji Varghese, a resident of Chengannur, who lost his business in the floods.

Scuffles have begun to break out among residents over NDRF packages, which include sacks of rice, milk powder and basic clothes. These are being hoarded by residents, in desperation.

All shops in the area continue to remain shut and a lone vegetable vendor charges exorbitant prices. “We have not eaten anything except biscuits for the last 10 days. I have grandchildren. How can I be expected to share one sack of rice? We can’t pay the vegetable vendor nor can we buy anything else,” said 70-year-old Saji Krishnan, who determinedly drags the single sack of rice that the NDRF had intended for more than five households.

NDRF troopers who were engaged in relief and rescue operations, till they were de-inducted on Thursday, said the residents’ desperation would only increase. “Once relief stops in the area, what will they do? Most of them are old people who don’t know what to do and the state government needs to step in and start helping them fast,” said a trooper requesting anonymity.