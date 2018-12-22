Rajiv Gandhi Bharat Ratna row: AAP asked me to resign, says MLA Alka Lamba

Alka Lamba MLA from Chandhi Chowk during the Delhi Assembly Budget Session at Delhi Vidhansabha. Photo: Sonu Mehta/HT

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing controversy over the resolution moved in the Delhi assembly over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The house adopted a resolution on the 1984 riots on Friday in which included a demand that Bharat Ratna awarded to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi be withdrawn. However, the party later clarified their stance on the naming the former prime minister and claimed that it was not a part of the original resolution.

This has also sparked an internal tussle in the party after Alka Lamba, a senior leader and member of the legislative assembly alleged that she was put under pressure to support the resolution and claimed that she has been asked to resign for going against the party line.

“The party has asked for my resignation. I’m ready to resign but Rajiv Gandhi has sacrificed a lot for the country. I did not support the proposal in the assembly. I have been asked to resign because I spoke against the decision of the party,” Lamba told ANI.

The AAP clarified that the amendment about Rajiv Gandhi was not a part of the original document and was added as a note by legislator Somnath Bharti. Party leaders say that disciplinary action has been ordered against Bharti as well.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, while moving the resolution in the Assembly, had mentioned Gandhi’s name while reading the text and demanded the Bharat Ratna to the Congress leader be withdrawn for “justifying anti-Sikh riots”.

“The original resolution prepared by us has demands of declaring 1984 riots as genocide and creating a special law so that strict punishment can be given to perpetrators and fast track courts can be created for such heinous crimes,” AAP MLA and spokesperson Saurabh Bharadhwaj said.

The AAP moved a resolution in the assembly demanding that the 1984 riots be declared as genocide and fast track courts be set up for early delivery of justice.

“Sh. Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the country.True colours of AAP have come out in the open! I have always believed that AAP is the B team of BJP! AAP fielded candidates in Goa,Punjab,MP, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh just to cut the votes of Congress and help the BJP,” senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said on Twitter.

