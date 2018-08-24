Kerala’s rescue heroes have a sad tale to tell

People riding on boats sail past houses submerged in floodwater in Kainakary village in the district of Alappuzha, Kerala. Photo: Bloomberg

Alappuzha, Kerala: Fishermen who played a key role in the rescue operations in flood affected Kerala have a sad story of their own. Many are deeply indebted to cooperative societies and to private lenders for financing their boats.

Several fishermen told Mint that fresh water released from dams due to torrential rains has eventually reached the sea. This has made fish which is used to salt water leave for deep sea. The catch this year is too poor, said Robert, a fisherman at Alappuzha’s Kanjiramchira beach.

Many fishermen have in recent years been forced to abandon their boats financed by loans due to low yields from sea. Large mechanized boats are a luxury now. Instead, many find sustenance by fishing solo on small makeshift boats made of thermocol.

“That boat you see has been abandoned by its owner, a former rickshaw driver turned entrepreneur, as yield from fishing is low these days. He is not able to sell it either as his financiers will then corner him demanding dues, ” said Robert, pointing to a large disused boat on the beach. It does not make sense to go with several people in large boats when one doesn’t get much from the sea to share, he said.

“When we return from the sea with the catch, people gather around us and watch, but none offers a good bargain,” he said.

That, however, did not deter them from putting their best effort in rescue operations. Fishermen turned out to be a great resource for the state administration in rescue operations that won them praise from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Gilbert Vachaal, a fisherman at Mararikkulam beach here, who used his mechanised boat to rescue over 250 people stranded in water over a four day mission since last weekend, said that riding a mechanised boat in flood water over submerged walls and other structures is a different ball game compared to a trip to the sea. He said his boat’s gearbox got damaged and needs to be fixed. It might cost him over Rs 20,000.

“We are in debt. We (a group of about ten people who collectively took loan to finance a boat) have not been able to pay dues for about seven months as our income level has gone down, “ said Gilbert. He took loan from Matsyafed, an apex body of cooperative societies with over three lakh members in the state.

“We will be grateful if the state authorities open their eyes to our indebtedness. A loan waiver will bring immense relief, “ he said.

The worst floods in Kerala history in about a century has caused several deaths, displaced over a million people and damaged roads and houses. State authorities estimate the losses to assets and crops at Rs 20,000-25,000 crores, which may go up.