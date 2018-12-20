Govt announces tax relief to startups

CBDT clarified that it is committed to promoting startups in the country.

New Delhi: The government on Thursday announced big relief to startups that have come under the threat of taxation for having raised investments above fair value of their shares, a common practice among new age enterprises founded on innovative business models.

The central board of direct taxes (CBDT) said in a statement that no coercive action to recover the tax demands raised will be made till the time a panel of experts resolves the issue of startup taxation. “CBDT recognizes that start-ups are going to bring lot of innovation to the country and, therefore, have to be supported in every possible manner,” said the statement from the apex direct tax policy making body.

The board clarified that it is committed to promoting startups in the country. The Narendra Modi government has been promoting innovation and entrepreneurship under the Startup India mission as these new age companies have the potential to create jobs.

The decision was made at a meeting of revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, department of industrial policy and promotion secretary Ramesh Abhishek and CBDT chairman Sushil Chandra. The committee to be set up with members from institutions like IITs and IIMs will make recommendations on issues relating to recognition of startups for exemption from share premium tax and “other connected matters.”

Ramesh Abhishek said earlier in the day that the purpose of section 56(2)(viib) was to prevent money laundering.