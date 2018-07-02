AAP ramps up fight for Delhi’s statehood

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Making the demand for statehood for Delhi into a public movement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has invited citizens of the national capital to join its fight.

With less than a year to go for general elections, the AAP held a state convention on Sunday to revive its demand for full statehood.The issue is likely to be a key part of the party’s campaign in the run-up to the 2019 general election.

Senior leaders say that the lack of statehood is obstructing development work.

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal sharply criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for failing to deliver on their promise to get statehood.

“PM Modi had promised during the 2014 elections that Delhi will get full statehood. If you deliver on your promise before 2019 elections, all the seats in Delhi will be yours; otherwise you will not be able to win a single seat,” Kejriwal said.

The party has launched a signature campaign to gather support on the issue.

“We have to go to every household in Delhi and get signatures. This fight is not for the AAP alone but for every citizen of the city. Those who want to fight this battle, take time out and give a missed call on 7065049000 to join,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal attended the convention after he returned from a 10-day visit to a naturopathy centre in Bengaluru.

Kejriwal, who along with his cabinet colleagues had staged a sit-in protest for nine days in the lieutenant governor’s (L-G) office, said that the L-G insulted the people of Delhi.

“The L-G insulted the 2 crore population of the country. The people of Delhi will take their revenge during the 2019 elections,” he said.

He added, “Can any governor dare to refuse meeting with elected chief minister of his state ? It happens in Delhi because it is not a full state.”

The issue of full statehood has been a point of contention between the AAP-led Delhi government and the BJP-led central government.