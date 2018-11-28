Rahul, with Chandrababu Naidu at his side, says KCR is BJP’s B-team

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Photo: HT

Hyderabad: Presenting a united front, Congress president Rahul and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu attacked caretaker chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, calling his party, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the “B-team” of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The coming together of Gandhi and Naidu was unprecedented; their parties were political rivals for over three decades.

Both Gandhi and Naidu, who addressed three public meetings in Khammam district and Hyderabad on Wednesday, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was undermining institutions like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Supreme Court.

“All regional parties must work against the National Democratic Alliance. It is necessary and that is why this alliance was born in Telangana,” said Naidu.

Stating that TDP founder N. T. Rama Rao founded the party for the Telugu people, Naidu said he would also work for the people of Telangana. “The Telugu people should work together. KCR (as Rao is known) is speaking against me, I don’t know why. Would he have been here without the TDP?” the Andhra Pradesh chief minister said.

Naidu also said voting for the TRS and the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen was akin to voting for the BJP. “I am asking the TRS and MIM, who will you go with this time (2019)?” he added.

Gandhi questioned the work undertaken by the NDA government since it came into in 2014. “Telangana was supposed to get a rail factory at Kazipet, a steel plant and financial incentives. AP was also promised that it would get special category status. The Congress is going to fulfill all of these promises made to the two states,” said the Congress president.

Calling KCR Modi’s “B-team”, Gandhi said the Congress-led alliance in Telangana would first defeat the TRS and then the BJP in 2019. “The TRS supported Modi with the goods and services tax and his every other bill, while the Congress opposed it. The chief minister here only knows how to redesign irrigation projects. He changed the name of the Pranahita (Chevella) irrigation project to Kaleswaram, and increased the cost from Rs.40,000 crore to Rs.90,000 crore,” he alleged.

Promising Rs.10 lakh to the families of those who lost their lives during the Telangana statehood agitation, Gandhi said if the Congress-led alliance came to power, it would strive to provide employment to the youth in Telangana. “KCR took away the land of farmers without giving them the right amount of compensation. He said farmer loans would be waived, but did it in installments and it did not benefit anyone,” he claimed and added that his party would waive loans up to Rs.2 lakh if it came to power.

Gandhi also alleged that KCR failed to fulfill various promises made when Telangana was formed. He said unemployed youth in the state would receive an income of Rs.3,000 if the Congress came to power.

In the upcoming 7 December state elections, the TRS , which won the polls in 2014, is facing the Congress which is in an alliance with the TDP, Communist Party of India and the Telangana Jana Samithi. Gandhi and Naidu shared the dais as alliance partners for the first time in the history of their parties, as the TDP was formed in 1982 by N. T. Rama Rao as an anti-Congress party.

Naidu also quit the NDA in March this year, paving the way to forging an anti-BJP coalition against the BJP in the upcoming general elections.