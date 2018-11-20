Delhi Police arrests Hizbul Mujahideen militant for killing J&K cop Imtiaz Ahmed

A file photo of Delhi Police officials standing guard at Sadar Bazar in New Delhi. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: The Delhi Police special cell on Monday arrested a suspected Hizbul Mujahideen militant for allegedly killing Jammu and Kashmir Police sub-inspector Imtiaz Ahmed Mir in October.

The Hizbul operative, the Delhi Police said, had been identified as Ansar ul Haq.

Imtiaz Ahmed Mir, a sub-inspector with Jammu and Kashmir Police was killed by militants on 28 October, when he had set out to visit his family in Pulwama. Mir, 30, who was posted in the CID Department of the state police, was warned against visiting his village with militants targeting policemen and their families.

“Special cell (Delhi Police) arrested a Hizbul operative Ansar ul Haq for his role in killing of Sub-Inspector Imtiaz Ahmad whose body was found in Pulwama on 28 October. Ansar asked his female friend to ask Imtiaz for a lift, who then tipped off Hizbul terrorists,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Pramod Khushwaha.