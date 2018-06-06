INX Media case: CBI grills Chidambaram for more than 4 hours

P. Chidambaram at CBI office in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday quizzed P. Chidambaram about irregularities in connection with Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance of ₹305 crore to INX Media during his tenure as Union finance minister.

Chidambaram appeared for questioning before the agency, after the latter issued a second set of summons to the former minister. He was questioned by the agency for more than four hours as “a suspect” in the matter.

“He has been questioned under section 41(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), as a suspect in the matter. If required, CBI will summon him again for further questioning,” said a person familiar with the developments.

Section 41 (a) of CrPc states that… “in all cases where the arrest of a person is not required under the provisions of sub-section (1) of section 41, issue a notice directing the person against whom a reasonable complaint has been made, or credible information has been received, or a reasonable suspicion exists that he has committed a cognizable offence, to appear before him or at such other place as may be specified in the notice.”

On Tuesday, Chidambaram said that “there is no FIR (first information report), no offence alleged.” However, on Wednesday, he issued a statement on Twitter saying, “Appeared before CBI. FIR contains no allegations against me. Questions and Answers were based on the files of FIPB. Hence, there was little to add to the record.”

CBI had registered an FIR in May 2017 for alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of ₹305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the finance minister during the UPA-1 government. Chidambaram was summoned by the agency because of his alleged role in connection with the FIPB clearance.

“Chidambaram’s role came under the scanner after the CBI recorded Indrani Mukerjea’s (former INX Media director) statement in which she alleged that he had directed her to Karti Chidambaram,” said other officials who were aware of the developments, on condition of anonymity.

Chidambaram’s son, Karti Chidambaram, was also arrested in the case for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of ₹10 lakh.