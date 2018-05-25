 Congress’s Ramesh Kumar elected Karnataka speaker - Livemint
Congress’s Ramesh Kumar elected Karnataka speaker

Speaker Ramesh Kumar will conduct the floor test CM H.D. Kumaraswamy will face later today to prove his majority in the Karnataka assembly

Last Published: Fri, May 25 2018. 01 05 PM IST
PTI
Congress MLA K.R. Ramesh Kumar was elected speaker of the Karnataka assembly unopposed, after senior BJP leader Suresh Kumar withdrew his nomination. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Bengaluru: Congress MLA K.R. Ramesh Kumar was today elected speaker of the Karnataka assembly unopposed, after senior BJP leader Suresh Kumar withdrew his nomination.

Ramesh Kumar was the speaker of the Karnataka assembly from 1994 to 1999. He will conduct the floor test chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will face later today to prove his majority in the house.

