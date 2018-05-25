Congress’s Ramesh Kumar elected Karnataka speaker
Speaker Ramesh Kumar will conduct the floor test CM H.D. Kumaraswamy will face later today to prove his majority in the Karnataka assembly
Last Published: Fri, May 25 2018. 01 05 PM IST
Bengaluru: Congress MLA K.R. Ramesh Kumar was today elected speaker of the Karnataka assembly unopposed, after senior BJP leader Suresh Kumar withdrew his nomination.
Ramesh Kumar was the speaker of the Karnataka assembly from 1994 to 1999. He will conduct the floor test chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy will face later today to prove his majority in the house.
First Published: Fri, May 25 2018. 01 05 PM IST
