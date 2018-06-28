Monsoon arrives in Delhi, a day ahead of its schedule
The normal onset date for monsoon in Delhi is 29 June while it usually reaches Sriganganagar in west Rajasthan, its last outpost in the country, on 15 July
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the southwest monsoon on Thursday hit Delhi, a day ahead of its scheduled arrival. It would cover the entire country in next 2-3 days, Additional Director General Mritunjay Mohapatra said, implying that the monsoon could cover the rest of the nation a fortnight before its scheduled date.
The normal onset date for monsoon in Delhi is 29 June while it usually reaches Sriganganagar in west Rajasthan, its last outpost in the country, on 15 July. “Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Gujarat region, most parts of east Rajasthan, some parts of West Rajasthan, entire Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, remaining parts of west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab,” the IMD said.
“Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Rajasthan and thus the entire country during the next 2-3 days,” the IMD added.
This year, the monsoon reached Kerala on 28 June, three days ahead of its normal onset date. It battered the western coast in the first half of the month. However, after a brief lull, it made a steady advance.
The southwest monsoon gives 70% of the rain to the country, where agriculture still remains a major contributor to the GDP.
