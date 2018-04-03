IAF chopper crashes near Kedarnath, all on board safe

Wreckage of an MI-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) that crashed 20 meters before landing at the Kedarnath helipad, on Tuesday morning. Photo: PTI

Dehradun:Six persons on board an IAF helicopter escaped unhurt on Tuesday as it crashed near the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath.

A MI 17 chopper of the IAF crashed while landing at the helipad in Kedarnath, Rudraprayag district magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said.

All six people on board ejected safely as the crash took place shortly before touching down at the helipad, he said.

The chopper was carrying heavy mechanical equipment from Guptkashi to Kedarnath for ongoing reconstruction work there, the DM said.

The crash occurred at 8.20 am, he said. A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident, official sources said in Delhi.