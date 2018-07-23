Karnataka cabinet expansion after inauspicious month of Ashada: Siddaramaiah
The heads of boards and corporations and cabinet expansions will be taken up together after the month of Ashada, Siddaramaiah says
Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister and member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Siddaramaiah, on Monday said that the nominations to boards and corporations, including the cabinet expansion, will be taken up after the end of the inauspicious month of ‘Ashada’.
The statements by Siddaramaiah coming at a time when the Congress in Karnataka has seen many of its legislators voice out their displeasure of being left out of the cabinet of H.D. Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in the state, giving both parties a chance to quell the dissent, especially in the run up to the 2019 general elections.
“The cabinet expansion will be taken up after Ashada. The heads of boards and corporations and cabinet expansions will be taken up together as directed by the high command,” Siddaramaiah said in Delhi on Monday.
