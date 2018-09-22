India ‘arrogant’ for cancelling rare meeting: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: PTI

Islamabad: India’s decision to cancel talks with Islamabad was disappointing and “arrogant”, Imran Khan said on Saturday.

“Disappointed at the arrogant & negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue,” Khan wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture.”

India’s external affairs ministry said on Friday it cancelled the minister-level talks after the “latest brutal killings of our security personnel by Pakistan-based entities” and the recent release of a series of Pakistani postage stamps “glorifying a terrorist and terrorism”. The meeting was to take place between India’s external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly being held from 18 September to 5 October.

On Friday morning, three police personnel were abducted and killed in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement from its foreign office, Pakistan said on Friday it had “nothing to do with” the deaths.