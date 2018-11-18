Maharashtra approves 16% Maratha quota on Tamil Nadu model

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. The 16% Maratha quota increases total reservation in Maharashtra to 68%. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Mumbai: BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s Maharashtra government on Sunday approved the plan to give the Maratha community quotas in educational institutions and government jobs. A bill to extend quota benefits to the community would be moved in the state assembly during the winter session beginning Monday.

Announcing the approval of the Maratha quota on Sunday, Fadnavis said Maharashtra government would follow the Tamil Nadu model to give 16% quota to Marathas as a “social and educationally backward class”—taking the total percentage of reservations in the state to 68%.

Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and other minor social groups currently enjoy 52% quota in government jobs and admissions to educational institutes.

According to Fadnavis, the Maharashtra government has accepted the major recommendations of the State Commission for the Backward Classes that submitted its report on Maratha quota demand on 15 November.

“The Constitution provides for creating a special backward class. The report of the commission says that the Maratha community is socially and economically backward. This is an extraordinary situation and calls for an extraordinary solution. We will give quota to the Maratha community on the lines of the Tamil Nadu model and we will do it as per the provisions of the Constitution,” Fadnavis said.

The chief minister also clarified that Marathas, who account for 32-35% of Maharashtra’s population, would be given reservation without disturbing the existing quota allocated to the OBCs and SC/STs. The final decision on Maratha quota would be taken by the end of the two-week-long winter session. A ministerial sub-committee has been formed to study the commission’s report in detail.

In Tamil Nadu, in addition to the constitutionally-guaranteed reservations to SC/STs and OBCs, the state government offers quota to several backward and specially backward castes and classes—taking the percentage of reservations in the state to 69%. The Supreme Court in the 1990s had put a ceiling of 50% on quotas and the Tamil Nadu case is still pending before the apex court.

The Maharashtra government is expected to introduce 13 bills during the state assembly’s winter session and discuss the drought declared in 151 tehsils of the state.

“Drought relief measures have already started,” said Fadnavis, rejecting the opposition’s charge that the Maharashtra government has not started drought relief measures despite declaring a drought.

“Unlike the Congress-NCP government, we have issued a proper government resolution that terms the situation as drought-hit and not scarcity-hit. We have asked for ₹7,500 crore drought relief from the centre, but we have started our own relief measures,” the chief minister added.