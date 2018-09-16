CBI charge sheet against Vijay Mallya likely in a month

CBI has already filed a charge sheet against Vijay Mallya last year in connection with a separate case related to ₹900 crore pending loan given by IDBI bank. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Close on the heels of liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s extradition hearing in London, last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is likely to file another charge sheet in the matter, within one month.

Many senior bank officials who had dealt with loans given to liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines may be named as accused in a CBI charge sheet which is likely to be filed within a month, sources said. This would be first charge sheet in the case pertaining to loans of over ₹6,000 crore given to Kingfisher by a consortium of 17 banks led by State Bank of India which alone had an exposure of ₹1,600 crore.

The agency has already filed a charge sheet against Mallya last year in connection with a separate case related to ₹900 crore pending loan given by IDBI bank in which senior officials of the bank were allegedly involved.

(PTI contributed to this story.)