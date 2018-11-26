Sabarimala row: Kerala to seek guidelines from SC

Photo: AFP

Bengaluru: In the background of consistent protests from right-wing organisations, the Kerala government has begun discussions to approach the Supreme Court to seek detailed guidelines on how to implement the recent verdict admitting menstrual age women to Sabarimala temple, overturning the shrine’s age-old practice, according to one person familiar with the matter, requesting anonymity.

The state will seek more clarity on the order and also inform the court of the difficulties faced by the police while trying to remove protestors from the temple, the person said.

The temple has been at the centre of protests by right-wing organisations, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its mentor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which have been rallying near the shrine’s sanctorum, chanting slogans to prevent the entry of women in the banned age group.

The move comes after the police faced strictures from the Kerala high court recently for inconveniencing devotees while taking action against protestors. Some 45 petitions are filed in the high court against police action.

Recently, some top BJP leaders who visited the site, including union ministers such as Alphons Kannanthanam and Pon Radhakrishnan, hit out against the police for use of force and gag orders in the shrine’s premises. The officers are also reportedly facing physical and personal attacks by right-wing supporters on social media.

The Kerala chief secretary, Tom Jose, would file the petition probably this week itself, the person said.