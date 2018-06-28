Nikki Haley visits temple, mosque, gurdwara and church in Delhi
On her first visit to India after becoming the US envoy to UN, Haley visited the Gauri Shankar Mandir, Jama Masjid, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Central Baptist Church
New Delhi: The US ambassador to UN Nikki Haley on Thursday visited a temple, mosque, gurdwara and church, a day after she said freedom of religion was as important as freedom of people.
On her first visit to India after becoming the US envoy to UN, Haley visited the Gauri Shankar Mandir, Jama Masjid, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Central Baptist Church this morning. Haley, who is the daughter of Sikh immigrants from Punjab, also prepared rotis for langar at the gurudwara. After visiting the Jama Masjid, she interacted with a child who was sitting outside the mosque.
Haley had on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed ways to enhance India-US cooperation in various fields, including counter-terrorism. She had also met external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and discussed ways to deepen the Indo-US strategic partnership and the ongoing cooperation between the two countries at the UN.
The US envoy to the UN also met Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and reiterated America’s commitment to end child trafficking.
Accompanied by the US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Haley began her India tour with a visit to the majestic tomb of Mughal emperor Humayun.
Speaking to reporters, she had said, “We think freedom of religion is just as important as freedom of rights and freedom of peoples.” She had visited India in late 2014 when she was the South Carolina Governor.
Haley is the first Indian-American to serve in a Cabinet-level position in any US presidential administration.
More From Politics »
- Karnataka politics: How to solve a problem like Siddaramaiah
- Complete integration of face authentication for Aadhaar by 10 July: UIDAI
- Farmer angst stokes record pulses procurement in 2017-18
- Trump, Putin to discuss Russian meddling in 2016 US elections: Mike Pence
- US-China trade war bringing Delhi, Beijing closer
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Nikki Haley visits temple, mosque, gurdwara and church in Delhi
- ‘Unnecessary rescues’ soar in Nepal on profits from insurance payouts
- Karnataka politics: How to solve a problem like Siddaramaiah
- Complete integration of face authentication for Aadhaar by 10 July: UIDAI
- FIFA World Cup 2018: This is what it takes for Lionel Messi to shine
Mark to Market »
- Disclosures at Fortis paint a scary picture, investors seek deliverance
- Cement firms increasingly opting for brownfield expansion
- US curbs on oil imports from Iran is a new worry for India
- The case for a Reliance Retail IPO
- Texmaco Rail, Titagarh Wagons investors cautious despite reports of large wagon order