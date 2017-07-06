Caste, gender and religion continue to be reasons for discrimination in India: report

The report said religious minorities, differently abled, elderly and people with different sexual orientation have also faced similar discrimination in socio-economic and political aspects of life. File photo: Mint

New Delhi: Caste, gender and religion continue to be reasons for discriminating against minorities in the country, according to a report assessing India’s 10 sustainable development goals, released by a civil society group on Thursday.

The report, Sustainable Development Goals: Agenda 2030, coordinated by citizen’s collective Wada Na Todo Abhiyan, was released ahead of the government’s presentation of its report on Sustainable Development Goals at a high level forum in New York this month.

According to the civil society report, gender inequalities have curbed the progress of women in India, while caste has played an important role in the exclusion of a community which consists of more than 201 million people in the country. The report said religious minorities, differently abled, elderly and people with different sexual orientation have also faced similar discrimination in socio-economic and political aspects of life.

All United Nations member states are committed to achieving SDGs Agenda 2030 consisting of 17 goals and 169 targets, relating to economic, social and environmental development. Each country, through the government and other stakeholders, including local governments, business and the civil society, is expected to identify, implement and report on specific actions that lead to their achievement. The government finally has to translate these goals and targets into national policies, to implement these policies and to measure their implementation.

The government, which has formed a task force with different concerned ministries and agencies to prepare the report, will be presenting this Voluntary National Review in New York on 12 July .

The report says close attention needs to be paid to inequities in health indicators as well as provision of services, especially along lines of caste, class, religion and geographical location. Specific concerns of marginalized groups especially Dalits, tribals, religious minorities and women must be taken into account in the designing and provisioning of health services, it says.