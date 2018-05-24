North Korea demolishes what it says is nuclear test site
The demolition happened on Thursday in the mountains of North Korea’s sparsely populated northeast —in line with leader Kim Jong Un ‘s announcement
Punggye-Ri (North Korea):North Korea has carried out what it says is the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists.
The demolition happened on Thursday at the site deep in the mountains of the North’s sparsely populated northeast.
The planned closing was previously announced by leader Kim Jong Un ahead of his planned summit with US President Donald Trump next month.
The North’s decision to close the site has generally been seen as a welcome gesture by Kim to set a positive tone ahead of the summit.
Even so, it is not an irreversible move and would need to be followed by many more significant measures to meet Trump’s demands for denuclearization.
The North did not invite international inspectors to the ceremony, which limits its value as a concession.
