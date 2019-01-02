Gloves come off in BJP-Congress showdown on Rafale deal
Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha dares PM Narendra Modi for a debate on Rafale deal, even as he insisted on releasing an audio tape involving a Goa minister
New Delhi: There is no end in sight to the tussle between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Congress over the Rafale deal, though only four working days remain in the ongoing winter session of Parliament. The Congress-led opposition on Wednesday stuck to its demand for a probe by a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) and the government again rejected it, increasing the political acrimony over the fighter jet deal.
Senior leaders of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) exchanged barbs over the deal in the Lok Sabha. Congress president Rahul Gandhi, leading the opposition charge, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to speak on the issue. The government’s defence was led by finance minister Arun Jaitley who accused Gandhi of lying.
“The entire procedure of the deal from the beginning to the end was bypassed. The cabinet committee on security, which authorizes any deal, gave no authorization,” Gandhi said. “The Supreme Court has simply said that it is not in our jurisdiction to enquire on Rafale. It never said that there should be no JPC,” he said.
Piling on the pressure, Gandhi told a press conference at the party’s headquarters in the evening that he would like to debate the matter one-on-one with Modi but that the prime minister “did not have the guts” to face questions.
Meanwhile, Jaitley in Lok Sabha accused the Congress of “manufacturing lies” to defame the Union government and rejected the demand for a JPC probe on the grounds that it was a political body whose members could take partisan positions. He made several references to the Bofors deal while attacking the Congress.
“There are some people who have a natural dislike for truth. Every word spoken for the last six months on this subject, including in this House is false... He (Gandhi) has a legacy of speaking falsehood,” Jaitley said in the House.
The Congress had earlier in the day released an unauthenticated audio recording of a conversation allegedly between Goa minister Vishwajit Rane and an unnamed person making references to the Rafale deal connecting former defence minister and current Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
ALSO READ | Rafale deal is not the real issue, defence planning is
Gandhi added to the drama in the day’s proceedings by insisting on playing the audio recording in the Lok Sabha but Speaker Sumitra Mahajan did not give him permission. Gandhi then sought to read out the transcript, but Mahajan said this too could not be allowed until the content was authenticated.
ALSO READ | The Rafale deal points to larger problems
Later in the day in Panaji, Rane claimed the audio was doctored and sought a probe. Parrikar too said it was not authentic and accused the Congress of fabricating information.
Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy echoed the demand for a JPC probe. To add to the BJP’s worries, its Maharashtra ally Shiv Sena on Wednesday also backed the opposition’s demand for a JPC probe.
More From Politics »
- Cabinet approved restructuring of National Health Agency as “National Health Authority”
- Foolish to compare price of flyaway aircraft with weaponised jet: Arun Jaitley
- Indian textile firms face higher trade barriers in EU, US: Govt
- Govt delays Gagan-equipped aircraft commissioning to June 2020
- Emmanuel Macron govt on tenterhooks as new tax regime takes effect
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Gloves come off in BJP-Congress showdown on Rafale deal
- BSNL, Reliance Jio gain as telecom customer base edges up to 119.2 crore in October
- Syndicate Bank to raise up to Rs 500 crore by issuing shares to staff
- Wall Street erases losses, helped by bank and energy stocks
- Alcohol firms are the unlikely victims of farm loan waiver
Mark to Market »
- Singapore GRM drops significantly in December quarter
- Shipping rates a respite for GE Shipping, but sustainability is key
- What Ramco Cements’ expansion drive means for prices in south India
- Farm loan defaults rise as banks brace for big write-offs
- With volumes on the mend, will 2019 mark a turnaround for textiles exporters?