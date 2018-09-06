SC extends house arrest of Bhima-Koregaon activists

The SC hearing was based on a petition filed by historian Romila Thapar and economist Prabhat Patnaik seeking the release of the five activists.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday extended till 12 September the house arrest of five arrested activists in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence. The apex court also adjourned the matter to be heard again the same day.

On 30 August, the SC had observed that “dissent is the safety valve of democracy” and directed that the arrested activists — Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao — be kept under house arrest.

On 28 August, the Pune police arrested the five activists in connection with the violence that had erupted in Maharashtra’s Bhima Koregaon in January.

Coming down heavy on the Maharashtra police, Justice DY Chandrachud informed Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Tushar Mehta on Thursday that the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Pune) had “insinuated” that the SC “should not have intervened” in the current stage of the case. Chandrachud added, “He has no business saying that.”

Appearing for the government, Mehta presented the case, stating that keeping the activists under house arrest would hamper the investigation in the case. Mehta also opposed Thapar’s petition and said that “third parties” did not have the right to file a petition in an ongoing investigation, adding that the charges against the five arrested activists were “serious.”

Hearing the matter on 29 August, the apex court had ordered that five human rights activists arrested by the Pune police from across the country on charges of involvement in the Bhima-Koregaon violence be kept under house arrest, staying the force’s attempts to move them to Pune amid growing protests.

In a series of coordinated raids across the country on 29 August, the Pune police arrested poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, civil rights activist and author Anand Teltumbde in Goa, national secretary of the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad, human rights activists Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves in Mumbai, journalist and former PUCL secretary Gautam Navlakha in Delhi, and tribal rights activist Stan Swamy in Ranchi.