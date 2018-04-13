Priyanka gets shoved at Rahul Gandhi’s march at India Gate
New Delhi: As Congress chief Rahul Gandhi led a midnight march at India Gate tonight to protest the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, his sister Priyanka Gandhi got shoved by some in a chaotic crowd, prompting her to ask people to think about the cause for which they had assembled there.
“Those who are here to push around people must go home. Now please maintain calm and walk silently,” Priyanka Gandhi told the crowd. “Think about the cause for which you have come here,” she said.
Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra, who was also present in the protest march to the India Gate, said the country needs a change where women could feel safe.
A huge crowd has gathered for the march, led by Rahul Gandhi, against the alleged rapes of minor girls in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, and Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, where slogans were raised against the Narendra Modi government.
Latest News »
- Growth may get short-circuited if the banking system collapses: Akash Prakash
- India and the happiness quotient
- Donald Trump weighs rejoining TPP, tones down China trade threat
- Aadhaar linking must to prevent impersonation, UIDAI tells SC
- BJP, Congress use 2018 Karnataka polls to attack each other on national issues
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
In an election year, investors should stay away from OMCs
What should investors look for in the March quarter results?
Fortis-Manipal revised deal a lesson in having your cake and eating it too
If you thought rising interest rates took a break, think again
US sanctions cheer aluminium shares but geopolitical risks can bite both ways