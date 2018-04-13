Priyanka gets shoved at Rahul Gandhi’s march at India Gate

Priyanka Gandhi and her husband Robert Vadra at India Gate for the candlelight march called by Congress president Rahul Gandhi to protest against the Kathua and Unnao rape cases. Photo: ANI/Twitter

New Delhi: As Congress chief Rahul Gandhi led a midnight march at India Gate tonight to protest the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, his sister Priyanka Gandhi got shoved by some in a chaotic crowd, prompting her to ask people to think about the cause for which they had assembled there.

“Those who are here to push around people must go home. Now please maintain calm and walk silently,” Priyanka Gandhi told the crowd. “Think about the cause for which you have come here,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra, who was also present in the protest march to the India Gate, said the country needs a change where women could feel safe.

A huge crowd has gathered for the march, led by Rahul Gandhi, against the alleged rapes of minor girls in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, and Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, where slogans were raised against the Narendra Modi government.