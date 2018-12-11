BJP making serious inroads in Mizoram vote share

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves during an election roadshow in Aizawl, Mizoram. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party seems to be making serious inroads into Mizoram, the tiny northeastern Indian state that has been seen as the opposition Congress party’s last bastion in the region.

The surge in the BJP vote share is key simply because Mizoram is a predominantly Christian state, with almost 90% of the population followers of Christianity. The Church, especially the Presbyterian Church, is seen as a strong influence in daily life here as is the Mizo People’s Forum, a non-governmental civil society forum.

According to vote share numbers put up by the Election Commission of India, the BJP’s vote share currently is 33.7%, a huge jump over the 0.37% vote share it had in 2013. According to trends coming in from the state – nestled between Bangladesh and Myanmar – the BJP is leading in one seat with the main opposition regional Mizo National Front (MNF) leading in two. The MNF vote share in the current polls were 39.9 – a jump from 28.6% in 2013 when it had won five seats in the 40 member state assembly.

In the 2013 polls, the ruling Congress had won 34 seats with a vote share of 44.63%. In the 2018 polls, the Congress vote share was 17 % according to the Election Commission website.

According to leads reported by TV channels on Tuesday, the MNF was leading in 24 seats, the Congress in 10 and the BJP in one. The BJP, according to pre-result analysis, was expected to win 2-3 seats in Mizoram, the first wins for the party in the state.

Ahead of the vote on 28 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh had campaigned in the state – their message mainly appealing to the youth who were seen as impatient with the Congress that has ruled for 10 years from 2008 to 2018.

The rise in the BJP vote share in this state will be a shot in the arm for the party given that it is looking to pick up Lok Sabha seats in India’s northeast to make up for any shortfall it may face in national polls next year. The northeast is seen as crucial to the party’s strategy to ensure a majority for it in the Lok Sabha given that there are at least 20 seats to be picked up here with Assam accounting for 14.

The dip in the Congress vote share is bad news for the party, which has seen its presence shrink in the India’s northeast where once it was a dominant force – with the BJP struggling to find a foothold. Since 2014, the Congress has seen its presence diminishing in five of seven northeastern states – something that is bad news for the party.