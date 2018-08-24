 Scott Morrison selected Australia’s new prime minister - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

Scott Morrison selected Australia’s new prime minister

Australia’s new prime minister Scott Morrison, an ally of deposed leader Malcolm Turnbull, won a party-room ballot 45-40

Last Published: Fri, Aug 24 2018. 10 05 AM IST
AFP
A file photo of Australia’s new prime minister Scott Morrison. Photo: Reuters
A file photo of Australia’s new prime minister Scott Morrison. Photo: Reuters

Sydney: Treasurer Scott Morrison was on Friday picked as Australia’s new prime minister after a Liberal party coup in a stunning upset against key challenger Peter Dutton, broadcasters ABC and Sky News reported.

Morrison, an ally of deposed leader Malcolm Turnbull, won a party-room ballot 45-40.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, another Turnbull backer, was also in the running but was eliminated in the first round of voting.

First Published: Fri, Aug 24 2018. 08 43 AM IST
Topics: Scott Morrison Australia prime minister Malcolm Turnbull Julie Bishop Australia elections

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »