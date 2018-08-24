Scott Morrison selected Australia’s new prime minister
Australia’s new prime minister Scott Morrison, an ally of deposed leader Malcolm Turnbull, won a party-room ballot 45-40
Last Published: Fri, Aug 24 2018. 10 05 AM IST
Sydney: Treasurer Scott Morrison was on Friday picked as Australia’s new prime minister after a Liberal party coup in a stunning upset against key challenger Peter Dutton, broadcasters ABC and Sky News reported.
Morrison, an ally of deposed leader Malcolm Turnbull, won a party-room ballot 45-40.
Foreign Minister Julie Bishop, another Turnbull backer, was also in the running but was eliminated in the first round of voting.
First Published: Fri, Aug 24 2018. 08 43 AM IST
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Kerala floods impact: Rubber prices surge, tyre firms seen affected
- Competition hurts Gujarat Pipavav, but no rewards for Adani Ports either
- HDFC AMC offers more bang for buck, valuation still stretched
- The time is right for Prataap Snacks investors to cash in the chips
- Will paint makers take a hit to avoid GST anti-profiteering clause?