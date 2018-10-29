YSRCP demands probe from external agency in Jagan attack
Jagan Mohan Reddy was attacked by a man named J. Srinivas on 25 December in the Vishakhapatnam airport’s VIP lounge at about 12.38 pm when he was travelling to Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders headed by Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijay Sai Reddy on Monday met union home minister Rajnath Singh with regard to the attack on YSRCP chief Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy last week. The delegation demanded a probe by an investigation agency, not under the control of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led Andhra Pradesh government.
In a letter written by Jagan Mohan Reddy that was submitted to Singh, the former alleged that the AP government is trying to subvert the matter. Reddy wrote that even the police “tried to minimize” the issue on the same day of the attack, after AP director general of police R. P. Thakur told the press that the attacker Srinivas attacked him for the sake of publicity.
“It is therefore apparent that the state government machinery is acting with the ulterior motive of trivializing this shocking attack on me,” Reddy’s letter read. It also said that AP chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s statements that the incident was a ploy to gain sympathy for the YSRCP are “ill-founded”.
Reddy was attacked by a man named J. Srinivas on 25 December in the Vishakhapatnam airport’s VIP lounge at about 12.38 pm when he was travelling to Hyderabad. The assailant stabbed his upper-left arm, resulting in a non-fatal injury.
While the police on the same day said that the incident was done for the sake of publicity, it contradicted its own version later while applying for Srinivas’s judicial remand. In its report, the Vishakhapatnam police stated that the assailant Srinivas had in fact planned to kill Reddy with his attack that took place in the Vishakhapatnam airport on 25 December.
In the report to the 7th Additional Metropolitan magistrate on 26 October, it is clearly mentioned that, “the accused had attacked the opposition leader Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with a knife to do away with his life…..”, and also added that had the knife used for the purpose hit Reddy’s neck, he would have died.
